Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $873,000 Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 593,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after buying an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 140,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

