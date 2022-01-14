Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 135.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $588.55 million, a PE ratio of -54.47 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.