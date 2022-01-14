Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $742,000 Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $4,019.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,099.02 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.