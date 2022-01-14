Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

