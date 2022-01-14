Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,731 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

LOB stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.