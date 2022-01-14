VIG Market Capitalization Reaches $631,902.98 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $631,902.98 and approximately $916.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

