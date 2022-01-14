VIMworld (VEED) Reaches Market Cap of $22.17 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $22.17 million and approximately $35,313.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00059125 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

