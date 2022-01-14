Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 216.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

