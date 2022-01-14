Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $26.67. 2,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -204.29 and a beta of 2.50.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.