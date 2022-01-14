Virtue Poker (VPP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $589,356.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $589,356.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.08 or 0.07652999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,232.56 or 1.00106272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00068540 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

