Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 1,032.6% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000.

JOET stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

