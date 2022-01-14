Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Visa by 5.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $119,212,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.86. 199,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

