Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 142,527 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VGZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

