VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 10,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.