Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Issues Earnings Results

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Volt Information Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $74.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Volt Information Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

