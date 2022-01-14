Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $402.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

