Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $153.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.92. 234,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $401.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.