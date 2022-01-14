Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $229.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $227.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.93.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.