WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WANSF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

