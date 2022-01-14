Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Up 595.5% in December

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 595.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

