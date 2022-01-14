Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Washington Federal stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

WAFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Federal stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

