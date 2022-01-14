Waycross Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,280 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

Shares of LULU traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.11. 49,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,111. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

