Waycross Partners LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 268.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,579,000 after buying an additional 211,950 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.17. 106,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,081. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.81. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

