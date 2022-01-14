Waycross Partners LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 941,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,715,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 6.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $16,457,469.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

