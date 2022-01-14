Waycross Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 106,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.94 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

