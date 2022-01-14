Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $33.98 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 200,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 73,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.3% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.50 and a 200-day moving average of $307.59. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

