WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.88.

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.24. 15,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

