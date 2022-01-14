WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEED stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 491,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

