Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

1/13/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $31.00 to $33.00.

1/13/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00.

1/12/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

12/21/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

12/14/2021 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.89. 121,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 777,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 524,303 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

