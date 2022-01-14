Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $31.00 to $33.00.

1/13/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00.

1/12/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

12/21/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

12/14/2021 – Albertsons Companies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 121,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

