Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,485. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. Weibo has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth $5,885,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weibo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

