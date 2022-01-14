Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

