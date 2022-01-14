Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $91.38. 1,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

