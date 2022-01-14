Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,799 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 455,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,523,393. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

