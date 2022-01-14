Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.82. 7,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.66.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

