Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GD stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,341. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

