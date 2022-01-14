Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after buying an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after buying an additional 533,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

