Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $120.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.99.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $101.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GATX will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 500.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

