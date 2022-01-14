Wells Fargo & Company Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $86.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.17.

NYSE BERY opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

