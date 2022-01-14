Wells Fargo & Company Trims Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price to $60.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. Itron has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

