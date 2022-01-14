WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Raised to $35.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in WesBanco by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

