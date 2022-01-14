West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.32.
WFG stock opened at C$124.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.46. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.