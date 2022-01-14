West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.32.

WFG stock opened at C$124.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.46. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 16.6100011 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

