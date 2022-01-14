West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$143.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.32.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG opened at C$124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$77.32 and a twelve month high of C$126.72. The company has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.46.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 16.6100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.