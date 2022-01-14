West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

West Japan Railway stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 8,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Japan Railway (WJRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.