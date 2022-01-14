Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,640 ($49.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,126 ($42.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,020.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The company has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.89), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($248,744.51).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.