White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,034.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,035.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,084.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.