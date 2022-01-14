Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$159,300.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00.

TSE WCP opened at C$8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.46 and a 52 week high of C$8.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.42.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

