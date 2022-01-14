WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $423.40 million and $5.89 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00032730 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

