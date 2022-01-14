Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post sales of $119.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.53 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

