William Blair Weighs in on Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

